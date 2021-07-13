And we have the winner! Justin Narayan has won Masterchef Australia 2021 and lifted the trophy. The Indian origin cook beat Pete, Kishwar, and Elise in the semi-finals and finals to win the coveted title. He is the winner of the 13th season of the cooking reality competition. Kishwar Chowdhury also had a Bangladeshi – Indian heritage.

After prison guard Sashi Cheliah, Justin Narayan is the second contestant with Indian roots to have lifted the trophy. Narayan is just 27 years old and hails from Western Australia. Justin broke the news on social media and wrote, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you'll surprise yourself! Whoever's reading this I love you. (sic)"

The official MasterChef Australia page also congratulated Justin. "Congratulations to our #MasterChefAU 2021 WINNER! " Justin's journey remained quite topsy-turvy in the show. Throughout the first half of the show, Justin managed to stay in the middle of the pack. However, as the competition kept getting fierce and more people were eliminated, Narayan got his groove.

Justin peaked at the right time in the show and wowed judges with his intense culinary skills. From Indian-style tacos, lamb curry to surprising desserts; Justin was an expected winner of the show. Justin had revealed that it was during the show that he proposed to his girlfriend and they got engaged. The two are planning to have a beautiful wedding soon.