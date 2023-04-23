A mind-blowing video of the earth from a "whole different angle" shared by NASA is now the hottest clip on social media platforms like Instagram. The video features several photos of Earth from various angles, and the clip literally gives mesmerizing experience to the viewers.

This high-definition video shared on Instagram was captured in a 12-month period between March 2022 and March 2023, during the International Space Station's Expeditions 67 and 68.

"Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who've been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up," NASA captioned the video.

The space agency added: "Here's your chance to see if you agree: these ultra-high definition video scenes, captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station's Expeditions 67 and 68, let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by."

Within 14 hours, the video garnered 10.6 million viewers, and the count is still rising.

"Mesmerizing. Wish I could see that too with my eyes, not just through picture or videos," commented one Instagram user.

Another user commented, "NASA really is the only account you need to follow, damn."

Another said that the earth is incredible, and called the planet magnificient and surreal.