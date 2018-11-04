NASA recently located multiple heat anomalies in the Atlantic Ocean. Using Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) mapped thousands of red circles in the satellite images which indicate that these areas are unusually warm.

Out of these many heat anomalies, one red mark is so huge and it is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Until now, none of the experts has succeeded in explaining the real cause behind the large anomaly. However, Patricia Oliva, a scientist at Universidad Mayor suggested that this anomaly could be most certainly SAMA, an area where one of Earth's Van Allen radiation comes closer than normal to the earth's surface.

Experts believe that these belts are zones of highly charged energy particles originating from the sun and are later captured and held around due to the earth's magnetic field. As magnetic field holds high energy particles in this area, thermal anomalies may appear in satellite images.

However, conspiracy theorists do not seem convinced with these explanations and they believe that something fishy is going on in the Atlantic Ocean. Popular UFO researcher Tyler Glockner also uploaded a video to his YouTube conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' and talked about these mysterious thermal anomalies.

In the video, Glockner assured that there is some kind of major heat source coming from below the water.

The video uploaded by Glockner soon went viral on online spaces, and it has already racked up more than 2,45,000 views on YouTube. After watching the clip, viewers of the conspiracy theory channel also put forward their thoughts about these strange heat anomalies.

Even though no volcanoes are spotted in the area, some people believe that there could be actually a hidden volcano under the Atlantic Ocean which may be now gearing up for an eruption.

"You said that the dot was ruled out as being volcanic activity because there are no recorded volcanos in that particular area of the globe. So I'd like to say that just because something is not recorded doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. You know how vast our oceans are, and how little of our oceans have been explored. Sorry NOAA can say whatever they like, but I'm strongly leaning toward the underwater volcano theory," commented Elijah Baird, a YouTube user.

Some other viewers argued that aliens from other planets might be having a fully fledged base in the depths of the ocean. As per these alien buffs, UFO sightings are quite common above the oceans, and it indicates that extraterrestrials are secretly living underwater.