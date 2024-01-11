PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her vehicle met with an accident at Sangam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

"Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti posted on her social media account.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit. A PDP spokesperson said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

"Relieved that Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt in a serious road accident in Anantnag! May God protect her. The accompanying security staff too is mercifully safe," senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar posted after the accident.

Omar demands an inquiry into mehbooba's accident

Former Chief Minister and the National Conference Vice-President demanded an inquiry into Mehbooba Mufti's accident. He was relieved that the PDP president escaped unhurt in the accident.

"Glad to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately", Omar posted on his social media account.

"Glad to know that Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and those travelling with her are safe. I hope everyone involved is fine. Good wishes to Mehbooba Ji", Congress leader Salam Anees Soz posted.

After the accident, Mehbooba visited fire-affected families

Mehbooba Mufti later visited fire-affected families of Anantnag district. She was on her way to meet these families when her vehicle collided with another car on the road.

More than a dozen structures were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Boat Colony area of Khanabal in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The devastating fire broke out on Tuesday night from one of the structures, which later spread to others, causing damage to the houses belonging to 13 families.

According to locals, the damaged houses belong to Javid Ahmed Shaksaz, Abdul Gaffar Shaksaz, Mukhtar Ahmed Guroo, Baby Jan, Mohammed Ashraf Pushoo, Nisar Ahmed Guroo, Reyaz Ahmed Guroo, Muzaffar Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed Handoo, Mohammed Rafiq Shah, Mohammed Ashraf Wani, Sajad Ahmed Wani and Abdul Gani Wani,.