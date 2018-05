Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nepal and amp;rsquo;s Pashupatinath to visit Pashupatinath Temple on Saturday. Pashupatinath Temple is a famous and sacred Hindu temple complex that is located on the banks of the Bagmati River. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi visited the Muktinath Temple in Nepal and amp;rsquo;s Muktinath. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Nepal.