Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation at 4 pm today (June 30). The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter, saying: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow."
There are a lot of speculations doing the rounds on social media about what PM Modi will speak today, starting from the Unlock 2.0, economic measures or about the ongoing border tensions with China.
PM Modi's address comes a day after the Central Government unveiled Unlock 2.0 guidelines, allowing greater economic activities in non-containment zones. It is said that the PM will share his views on Unlock 2.0, which will kick in from Wednesday (July 1).
Live Updates
PM Modi on use of masks, 'do gaj doori'
Ever since Unlock 1.0 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds, says PM Modi.
Rs 31,000 cr deposited
Around Rs 31,000 crore have been deposited in the account of the poor during the coronavirus lockdown.
'Timely decisions and measures have played a great role'
In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role, says PM Modi.
PM Modi on Covid-19 and Unlock 2.0
We are entering Unlock 2.0 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves.
PM Modi begins speech
PM Narendra Modi has begun his speech. He is now talking about the novel coronavirus outbreak.