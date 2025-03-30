Hanumankind is all the rage right now, as the Kerala-born rapper has gone on to be at the centre stage of the world and receive a massive amount of love and attention. The rapper has now garnered appreciation from none other than Narendra Modi. PM Modi on the 120th episode of Mann Ki Baat not only spoke about Hanumankind but also mentioned his work and recognised his efforts in highlighting Indian culture through his songs on a global platform. The Prime Minister of India especially mentioned the rapper's latest song 'Run It Up' as well.

During the broadcast of Mann Ki Baat's brand-new episode, which is PM Modi's monthly radio program, the Prime Minister spoke about how much he admired Hanumankind's efforts. He lauded the rapper for trying to promote and highlight traditional martial arts Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta through his songs.

PM Modi mentioned that the rapper's efforts have actually helped promote and teach people about traditional Indian martial arts at a global level.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends, our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. You all must be knowing the famous rapper Hanumankind. His new song 'Run It Up' is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it."

"I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts," added PM Modi.

The song that Narendra Modi mentions, 'Run It Up' is a solo by the rapper which is immersed in the flavours of Indian culture. Hanumankind's latest song is influenced by the rich cultural heritage that India boasts of and also highlights the kind of folk traditions and forms of martial arts that exist in the country.

Not just with lyrics, but even the visuals of the song are a homage to the vibrant plethora of culture that exists in India and the diversity of it that all Indians are so proud of. While the song does highlight the rich cultural heritage that exists across the country, there is a special focus on the rapper's birthplace, Kerala.