You can love him, hate him, but since 2014, one name that has been constantly making the headlines for bringing revolutionary changes is Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. Though PM Modi was adored and feared even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujrat, as a PM of India he's famous for being a trendsetter not only in our country but throughout the world.

Our tech-savvy Prime Minister has not only enhanced the global image of India with his powerful oration skills but is also popular amongst the youth for bringing forth new opportunities. Being one of the most loved leaders in the world, he has also managed to work his charm in the entertainment industry. While there are stars who strongly condemn his ideology and methods, most of the Bollywood celebrities have admired him for his work.

Unlike the previous Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi has actively participated in conversations with the Bollywood celebs to plan events and bring a considerable change in the society. From meeting celebs to discuss ways to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary to inviting Bollywood's young lot to his office, PM Modi has gradually become Bollywood's favourite. Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars are extending warm birthday messages to the Indian PM.

As PM Narendra Modi turns 70, let's have look at some of his pictures with Bollywood stars that will make you day:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan with PM Modi

2. PM Narendra Modi with the Young superstars of Bollywood

3. Rakul Preet Singh, Ekta Kapoor with PM Modi

4. Kangana Ranaut with her favourite PM Narendra Modi

5. PM Modi with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding

6. Narendra Modi with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

7. PM Modi in conversation with Amitabh Bachchan

8. Akshay Kumar with Narendra Modi

International Business Times, India, wishes PM Narendra Modi, Happy Birthday!