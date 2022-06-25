Busting another narco-terrorism module in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested four persons associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"Budgam Police along with security forces busted a narco-terror funding module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates", police said, adding, "Incriminating material, explosives, ammunition and vehicles recovered from their possession"

According to reports, Bugam Police along with the Army and CRPF arrested four associates of LeT and also recovered incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition, and vehicles from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Younis Manzoor, Mehboob Ahmed, Irshad Ahmad Ganie, and Muzaffar Ahmad- all residents of Budgam.

Arrested persons were part of the narco-terrorism module

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit.

Investigations also revealed that the module had been working on the directions of terror operatives for the collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists.

Moreover, five vehicles have also been seized which were purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales to keep the money proceeds safe and were set to be sold in the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives and handlers as and when the money and payment were required by the terrorists.

Besides, incriminating material of banned terror outfit LeT, explosive substances including three grenades, two AK magazines, and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress.