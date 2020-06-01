Security forces and police have busted a narco-terror module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six associates of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), an official said on Monday, June 1.

According to the police, the terrorist associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in the drug trade, a supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM, he said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker and a minor whose identity has been withheld.

'Recoveries exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorist'

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade, ₹1,55,000 cash and one kilogram of narco heroine, were recovered from their possession," the official said.

A Case under the relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is in progress.