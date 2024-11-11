Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has made the viewers laugh with his comic timing on TV with The Kapil Sharma show. After ruling for years, he started a new finite comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which lasted for four months. The first season of the show saw several celebrities and sports personalities namely, Ranbir Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Rohit Sharma among others.

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix commenced last month and so far Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rohit sharma along with the cricketers also attended the show.

On Saturday's episode, co-founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, along with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz graced the Kapil Sharma show

The couple delighted the viewers with their charming personalities and candid stories. Narayana Murthy shared humorous anecdotes from his younger days and what keeps their relationship going.

Sudha Murty advised men to learn sharing household chores and told that sons should also know how to cook.

Narayan Murthy forgot his 25th wedding anniversary; Sudha doesn't cook all:

Sudha shared that Narayana's Murthy arrived two hours late to meet her dad.

She said, "He arrived two hours late to meet my father for the first time as his taxi broke down. My father was asking me what he does and other questions. And he came and told him that he wanted to join politics and open an orphanage. My father always thought that I was a prize because at that time not many women did engineering. And he came late thinking he would impress my father," she said, sharing that her father was very punctual about time.

Joining the conversation, Narayan said, "I had a little playfulness in me at that time. I was like, 'okay, let him be angry'. I was a little bit adventurous."

Adding to which Sudha said, " He was jawaan then..."

He even looked back meeting her for the first time. Narayan said, "Meeting her was a breath of fresh air. She has always been positive, kind, and very talkative.... She wanted a good listener... So, she was happy and I was happy".

Naryana Murthy confessed he forgot his 25th wedding anniversary as he had a speech to deliver in Mumbai. He said, "One morning, Sudha asked me, 'Is there anything special today?' I replied, 'No, nothing,' and went to the office. As I was getting in the car, she asked again, 'Think of anything special today?' I still didn't realize."

Narayana Murthy's daughter called him to "hire a private plane.." and fly back to Bangalore to wish Sudha Murthy.

Narayana Murthy got a call from their daughter, Akshata Murthy, who was studying at Stanford University at the time. Murthy shared, "She asked, 'What are you doing?' I told her I was catching a flight. She immediately said, 'Cancel it, get the first flight back to Bangalore, and wish your wife a happy anniversary!'"

He then told Akshata about a speech at 3pm but she insisted, "I don't care if you have a speech at 3 pm. If you need to hire a private plane, hire it, but come back and wish her!"

Sudha Murthy laughed it off, saying, "It was our 25th wedding anniversary so it doesn't happen every year. So I thought, let me give him a cue but it did not work... For five-ten minutes I felt bad because I'm also human. But my daughter was very upset, she went 'In America this never happens!', but I went 'India main it happens though', who can remember these things??"

Their daughter is now married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Sudha confessed that she's not a great cook, though Narayana appreciates her efforts in the kitchen regardless. She said,"Look at his weight, it's because of my cooking! If wives want their husbands to lose weight, they shouldn't cook too well," she laughed.

When host Kapil Sharma asked if she frequently consults her husband on what he'd like to eat, Sudha said, "I'm not a cooking expert, so I don't take that risk. I know what he likes, and luckily, he's not a foodie!" She shared that once she forgot to add salt to a dish. But Narayana didn't complain, instead praised her for taking the time to cook. She added that young men need to learn cooking to share the load at home.

She added that opposites attract, "I have become a workaholic like him and punctual. I never complain about things in life."

Sudha Murty added, "All males should learn to do household chores to help their wives." Kapil Sharma replied, "I've just washed the dishes this morning."

Sudha asked to see his hands. Kapil laughed and said, "I've washed my hands."

Sudha said, "If you had washed dishes, your hands would have shown different lines. Yours are perfectly fine... mere se panga nahi lena!!" (Don't mess with me).

Deepinder's fan-boy moment

Kapil introduced Deepinder and his wife Grecia to the audience, the couple walked on stage to join the already-seated Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. After exchanging greetings and handshakes with the Deepinder turned to Kapil with a humble request. In a light-hearted moment, he asked, "Pahle ek photo lele," suggesting they take a picture with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. To which Kapil, responded, "Please go ahead" and the couple posed happily for a photo with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

All you need to know about Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are renowned Indian personalities known for their contributions to technology, business, and philanthropy. Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, an IT services giant, revolutionizing India's tech landscape. Sudha Murthy, an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairs the Infosys Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development in India. Her books, often inspired by real-life stories, resonate with readers across ages.