Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released film Singham Again. The film has crossed nearly Rs 200 crore at the global box office. Kareena who essays the role of Avani in the film has a poignant role in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The actor not only shoots for her podcast and brand endorsements but balances her work and gives time to her family and kids Taimur and Jeh equally.

On Saturday, Kareena dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram where she looks stunning in beach wear, enjoying her leisure time beside a pool with her husband. She was seen flaunting a no-make-up look. Kareena looked bold and beautiful in wearing a bikini, while Saif Ali Khan posed shirtless.

As soon as Kareena dropped the pictures on Instagram, fans had various reactions to her beach look.

A section of netizens was impressed with Kareena's no-make-up look, while some were of the view that she looked old and fine lines and wrinkles were quite visible.

In one of the pictures, the 44-year-old was seen posing in a yellow bikini while in another, she clicked her husband sitting on the edge of a boat wearing a pair of bright orange shorts.

She captioned the post as, "Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband (sic)."

On November 6, 2024, Kareena attended Raha's birthday, which was hoisted at Alia and Ranbir's house, wherein she interacted with Rani Mukerji. Karan shot the reel and shared it on his Instagram.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film The Buckingham Murders was released on the OTT platform. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, and presented by Balaji Telefilms.

Work Front

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1. The film also starred Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has a film with Siddharth Anand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting her yet-to-be-titled film with director Meghna Gulzar.