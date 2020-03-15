The Coronavirus scare is taking a huge toll on the Telugu film industry with the release of Nan's V and four other films postponed and the collection of the 10-already-released affected at the Telangana box office.

A 24-year-old software professional, who had a travel history to Dubai in February, was the first COVID-19 patient in Telangana. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday night following his recovery. The second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Hyderabad on Saturday. With this, the total number of people infected with the deadly virus in the state reached two.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a meeting with senior officials on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Later, he issued an order, which read, "All cinema halls, bars, pubs, membership clubs, amusement parks, gyms, zoo parks, swimming pools, stadiums & sports facilities to be closed till 21 March. All schools and colleges to be closed until 31 March. Ongoing Exams will be held."

The Coronavirus scare had already reduced the footfalls in the cinema halls across the state in the last couple of weeks. After the government issued an order to close all the malls and theatres, the filmmakers, who planned to release their films in the next couple of weeks, have postponed them to uncertainly.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, which is bankrolling Nani's V, announced on Saturday that the movie is not hitting the screens on March 25, as stated earlier due to Coronavirus scare. The production house is yet to reveals its release date. Dil Raju tweeted, "Due to the prevailing extraordinary conditions which are beyond our control, #VTheMovie stands postponed."

V was to be released as a Ugadi treat for filmgoers. Nani, who is playing the lead role in the movie V, retweeted SVC's post and told his followers that they can celebrate Ugadi in April. The Eega actor tweeted, "Let's kill the #coronavirus in March Let's celebrate ugadi in April ✌#V will wait."

Along with V, Amrutha Ramam, Orey Bujjiga, Sooryavanshi and 30 Rojullo Preminchtam Ela are also slated to hit the screens on March 25. Their makers are yet to make announcements about postponing their release. But with all the cinema halls across Telangana closed, it is clear that these movies also won't hit the theatres during the Ugadi festival. The makers will have to release them only after March 31.

Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochaayante, Bheeshma, Hit, Sarileru Neekevvuru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were released in the previous weeks and they are still running successfully in the state. Tollywood released six small budget films like 302, Arjuna, Eureka, Madha, Prema Pipasi and Shivan on March 13. Some of them received a decent response at the Telangana box office on Friday and Saturday.

Tollywood approximately makes a business of Rs 20 to 50 crore at the Telangana box office in a week. The state shutting down all the cinema halls for two weeks, the film industry is likely to suffer a huge loss of over Rs 100 crore.

Here is Telangana Govt. Order:



All cinema halls, bars, pubs, membership clubs, amusement parks, gyms, zoo parks, swimming pools, stadiums & sports facilities to be closed till 21 March.



All schools and colleges to be closed till 31 March. Ongoing Exams will be held. pic.twitter.com/F4enuGV17g — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 15, 2020



