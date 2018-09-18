The pre-release function of Nannu Dochukunduvate starring Sudheer Babu and Nabha Natesh, is being held this evening in Hyderabad and is being live streamed on YouTube from 6.00 pm onwards.

Nannu Dochukunduvate is a romantic family entertainer that has been written and directed by RS Naidu. Sudheer Babu has not only played the hero in the movie but is also making his debut as a producer. Nabha Natesh is making her acting debut and she is playing the love interest of the hero in the film.

Nannu Dochukunduvate has recently completed the formalities of the censor board and received a U certificate without any cut. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 21. Sudheer Babu is leaving no stone unturned to make his maiden production a big hit at the worldwide box office.

Sudheer Babu has spent a hefty sum on the publicity of Nannu Dochukunduvate. As a part of its promotion, he is holding a pre-release event at Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad, where he has made grand arrangements for the function, which is expected to be attended by Tollywood celebs.

The pre-release function of Nannu Dochukunduvate is live streamed on the YouTube channel of Shreyas Group. The bosses of this group shared the link of the live video and tweeted, "#NannuDochukunduvate Pre Release Event will be held tomorrow @ Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad from 6pm onwards!! @isudheerbabu @rsnaidu77 @SBPoffl_ @AJANEESHB #NannuDochukunduvateOnSep21"

Nannu Dochukunduvate revolves around the story of an egoistic boss of a software company, who strictly does his duties. He falls in love with a mischievous, kind-hearted and helpful girl. The promos including its trailer and songs have received a good response. The sparkling chemistry between Sudheer Babu has struck a chord with the audience and has generated a lot of curiosity about the movie.

Watch Nannu Dochukunduvate official trailer here:

Check out Nannu Dochukunduvate songs jukebox here: