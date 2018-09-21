Director RS Naidu's Telugu movie Nannu Dochukunduvate starring Sudheer Babu Posani and Nabha Natesh, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Nannu Dochukunduvate is a romantic family entertainer and RS Naidu has written the story, screenplay and dailogues for the movie, which marks the debut of actor Sudheer Babu as a producer. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board.

Nannu Dochukunduvate story: The movie is about Karthik (Sudheer Babu), who is ambitious, diligent and uncompromising software engineer. His dream is to land a job in the United States and climb up the corporate ladder. But his life and priorities turn upside down for the better with the arrival of a spirited and quirky girl named Siri (Nabha Natesh).

Performances: Sudheer Babu and Nabha Natesh have delivered decent performances and the chemistry is the highlight of Nannu Dochukunduvate. Rajsekhar Aningi, Viva Harsha, Jeeva, Nassar, Prithviraj, Sounder Rajan, Sudharshan, Venu Tillu, Tulasi and Ravi Verma have also done good jobs and are assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Nannu Dochukunduvate has decent production values and B Ajaneesh Loknath's music, Suresh Ragutu's cinematography, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Nannu Dochukunduvate review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response.

Sharat‏ @sherry1111111

Decent and breezy first half. The female lead is very spontaneous and her character is . Five minutes Scene between ViVa Harsha and Sudeer was #NannuDochukunduvate

Sadha‏ @sadha_007

Halfway through #NannuDochukunduvate , simple refreshing and breezy. Completed watchin #NannuDochukunduvate.A vry interestin film with just d lead pair present on screen most of d tym. Director pulled out an commendable movie with a simple story line.#Nabanatesh cute expressions was delightful & #Sudheerbabu perfo was extraordinary.Gudos to d team Go with zero expectations u would love it #NannuDochukunduvate . #Sudheerbabu is getting great with his acting and script selection film by film.

MB‏ @Keshav4005

Good first half.... #Fun #Emotional @isudheerbabu & @NabhaNatesh pair #NannuDochukunduvate Show done - #NannuDochukunduvate superb FUN guaranteed & refreshing love track btw lead pair Loved @isudheerbabu's performance & @NabhaNatesh's energy, perfect as pair Father & son scenes r too good, especially climax. Go watch it!!! #NannuDochukunduvateWOM #HIT

Paradoxical-reAction‏ @TheMB

Suppprrrbbb first half Baaavvvvaaa kummiiyyyoo #NannuDochukunduvate #NannuDochukunduvateWOM Fun ride.. Nibha as Siri Sudhir Baaa best film. Super Hit 3.23454321234/5

LokeshFan - NY‏ @LokeshFan

#NannuDochukunduvate first half - Below Average. #NannuDochukunduvateWOM Huge drag in the second half #NannuDochukunduvate #NannuDochukunduvateWOM

Xappie®‏ @XappieApp

Very breezy first half. It's fun, light hearted and engaging. @isudheerbabu looks classy and carries the role effortlessly, no over the top acting there @NabhaNatesh did a superb job, carries full comedy track on her shoulders #FDFS #liveupdate after 2 half #NannuDochukunduvate

SUNNY REDDY‏ @SUNNYNANNURI

Good first half #NannuDochukunduvate !! #NannuDochukunduvate Good one time watch..time pass !!

