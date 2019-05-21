Director Raajkiran's Telugu movie Vishwamitra starring Nandita Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana, has completed its censorship and is gearing up to hit the screens on June 14.

Vishwamitra is a suspense thriller, which is about a middle-class woman, who gets along with everyone as if they are her own. When she faces a big problem in her life, an unknown person comes to her rescue. Who is that individual? That's the suspense. The story links the creation and human imagination.

Raajkiran of Geethanjali and Tripura fame has written the script and directed Vishwamitra. He has also co-produced this thriller movie alongwith Madhavi Addanki and S Rajinikanth. Nandita Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana are playing the lead roles in the film.

Vishwamitra has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Announcing the release date, Raajkiran says, "The Censor Board members have appreciated our movie. Our faith in the product has only increased after listening to their praises."

Talking about the story of Vishwamitra, director Raajkiran said, "The film says that anything is possible in the universe. Nandita is seen as a middle-class girl, while Sathyam Rajesh is the one who helps her. Ashutosh Rana plays the heroine's boss, while her friend's character is played by Prasanna."

He further added, "We have completed the business dealings related to the film. Zee Telugu has acquired the Hindi and Telugu satellite rights at a good price. This film is based on real incidents and belongs to the romantic thriller genre. It is a family entertainer."

Vishwamitra features Vidyullekha Raman, Chammak Chandra, Cartoonist Mallik, Jeeva, Rocket Raghava, CVL Narasimha Rao, and Indu Anand in the supporting cast. The movie has Anup Rubens' music, Anil Bandari's camera work, Upendra's editing Dragon Prakash's action, Suchitra-Banu's dance choreography, Chinna's art direction and Vamsikrishna Akella's dialogues.