Actress Anjali has come out to support Nandamuri Balakrishna after he was seen pushing her at an event. A video of actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna asking Anjali to move and later pushing her had evoked widespread anger on social media. From celebs to social media users, many lashed out at Balakrishna for his behaviour.

However, now, actress Anjali has defended Nandamuri in her latest social media post. Anjali thanked Balakrishna for attending the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari. She added that the two of them have always had mutual respect and great friendship with one another. She also called sharing the stage with him 'wonderful'.

Anjali supports Balakrishna

"I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence. I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again (sic)," she wrote sharing a picture of them together at the event.

Many on social media were also quick to accuse Anjali of encouraging such behaviour by not reacting. Playback singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada had come out to defend Anjali saying she had a lot to lose.

Chinmayi Sripaada defends Anjali's silence

"One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this is 'Look at her laughing. She should have...' It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand (sic)," she shared on social media.

"Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Dont come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose," Chinmayi further added.