Sivakarthikeyan has united with Pandiraj for the third time after Marina (2012) and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga (2013). Their latest movie Namma Veettu Pillai is a family entertainer set in the rural backdrop.

The movie has Anu Emmanuel of Thupparivaalan fame romancing Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in the role of the hero's sister in Namma Veettu Pillai. Samuthirakani, Soori, Yogi Babu, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Meera Mitun, RK Suresh, Bharathiraaja and others are part of the supporting cast.

D Imman has composed the music for the film. Yenga Annan and Unkoodave Porakanum songs are the pick from the album. Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography, while Ruben has edited the flick.

Story:

Rural subject has been Pandiraj's forte and he has told many successful stories in that backdrop in the past. He has now come up with a village-based tale revolving around brother-sister sentiment.

It deals around Arumpon (Sivakarthikeyan) and Thulasi (Aishwarya Rajesh). The story begins with the hunt for the proper alliance for her and how the drama unfolds over her wedding. Soori plays the hero's sibling in the flick. It is a rural entertainer packed with emotion and action with necessary comedy elements.

Hype:

Sivakarthikeyan's last two movies (Seemaraaja and Mr Local) failed to set the box office on fire. The actor is hoping to return to good form with this flick, which has generated decent buzz among the fans. Will it live up to the expectations of the cine-goers? Check it out in their words below: