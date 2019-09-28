Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai is off to a decent start at the Chennai box office, but it has made lesser business than the actor's previous movies like Seema Raja, Velaikkaran and Mr Local. It has failed to shatter the opening-day records Suriya's Kaappaan and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

Namma Veettu Pillai had a low-key promotion despite being distributed by Sun Pictures, the market leader. As a result, the advance booking had met with decent response from the cine-goers. The trade reports say that the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has grossed Rs 58 lakh at the box office on the first day in Chennai.

Seema Raja holds the record of the biggest opener for Sivakarthikeyan in Chennai by grossing Rs 1.01 crore. His much-hyped Velaikkaran made around Rs 90 lakh on the first day, while his previous film Mr Local came out with a below-par performance by raking in Rs 68 lakh.

Comparing the business of his previous movies, the collection of Namma Veettu Pillai, which has Anu Emmanuel playing the female lead, is below-standard for a Sivakarthikeyan film, say trade trackers. Industry observers say that it is a rural-centric film which is one of the reasons why it has got a slow start in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Namma Veettu Pillai has also failed to beat the first-day record of Suriya's recently-released movie Kaappaan, which earned Rs 89 lakh, and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which raked in Rs 88 lakh on the opening day.

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in Chennai on Day 1:

Ranking Movie Collection 1 2.0 Rs 2.64 crore 2 Sarkar Rs 2.41 crore 3 Kaala Rs 1.76 crore 4 Nerkonda Paarvai Rs 1.58 crore 5 Mersal Rs 1.52 crore 6 Vivegam Rs 1.21 crore 7 Endgame Rs 1.17 crore 8 Kabali Rs 1.12 crore 9 Petta Rs 1.12 crore 10 Theri Rs 1.05 crore

The good word-of-mouth might help the movie to perform well during the weekend.