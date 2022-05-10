Multilingual actress Namitha had a day ago said in a video that she has some exciting news in story for her fans. On Tuesday, she announced that she is set to become a mother soon.

"I have some exciting news to share with you guys. Tomorrow on my birthday, so hold on for just 24 hours," she said in the video.

Today, she shared a few pictures of pregnancy shoot with a message to the world about how motherhood is changing her.

"Motherhood

When the new chapter began ,I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly .

As the bright yellow sun shine on me, new life, new beings call on me,

You're all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long,

Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all,

You are making me something I've never been, but further more than I can ever be !

Namithaa,"

she said on her Instagram page.

Namitha tied the knot with actor-businessman Veerandra Chowdhary in November 2017. The couple entered wedlock in the presence of their family, friends and celebrities from the TV and film industries at ISKCON's Lotus Temple in Tirupati.

Namitha started her career in Telugu with the 2002 film Sontham. Since then, she has worked in over 40 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, opposite stars like Ajith, Vijay, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Balakrishna and Ravichandran.

After a certain point, she got restricted to just glamorous roles and her career saw a decline thereafter.

She bagged hardly any big offer the last few years, and her on-screen career seemed to be coming to an end. However, Bigg Boss Tamil brought her back to the headlines once again this year.