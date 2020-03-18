Namitha has vented out her anguish against a miscreant who allegedly abused and harassed her online. She has said that the person in question claimed to have seen her "porn" video and threatened to leak it online.

On her Instagram account, Namitha wrote about the incident and posted, "Hi all, this one cheap minded, free loser has been calling me names in DM. As you can read he is @i_am_thamizh_senthamizh . He started with name calling like 'Hi Item' . Hence , when I confronted him , he said his account got hacked !!! And when I pursued him, he said he has seen my so called 'PORN' and he's going to publish it online now !!! Knowing the facts, I said pls 'Go ahead '.. See this face people ! This is the face of a Loser, a Cheap minded , Filthy person, who thinks he has Right to call any Woman, with any cheap and dirty names,just because he thinks He Can !!!! [sic]"

She highlighted that women should be respected and people who work in glitz and glamour industry should not be taken for granted. The Billa actress also pointed out that women's day celebration or Navaratri festival would not make much difference unless people learn how to respect a woman.

Namitha, who is married to a businessman, added, "Why should I listen to this ?! Just because I'm in Media ?! Just because I'm in a Glamour Industry?! You think you know me ?! You think you know who I'm as a person ??! DO NOT MISTAKE MY SILENCE FOR MY WEAKNESS !! A Real Man knows how to Respect a Woman, Any Woman from Any path of Life, for he knows how it feels if someone will Disrespect his own Mother! Instead of Celebrating Navratri where you pray to Godess Durga for 9 days and instead of Celebrating Women's Day, learn to respect women in your General Life. Because that's what matters at the End of the Day!! [sic]"

Namitha had a successful career in the South Indian film industry. She acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies. The 38-year old worked in over 40 films and was preferred as the female lead for the ageing stars in the later years.

She was known for her glamarous avatars and in her career spanning over 15 years worked with actors like Ajith, Vijay, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Ravichandran, Sarath Kumar among many others.