Actor, comedian Namit Das is the man of the hour as he is basking in the success of recently released web series Aarya on Disney + Hotstar. The audience widely appreciates Namit's grey and gruesome act. The multifaceted actor is happy for his next release 'A suitable Boy' directed by accomplished director Mira Nair.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, actor Namit Das spoke at length about the success of his web show 'Aarya', his role in Mira Nair's next 'A Suitable Boy', his take on nepotism, mental health and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Success of Aarya

I am happy with the response of Aarya web series, the amount of praise that we all are getting for the team and the show is commendable. I wish we lived the normal that we were living three months before so that we all would go all out and promote and check first-hand reactions of the audience and people.

Music during lockdown



I am creating quarantine cover with my band member Anurag -Shankar. We were supposed to start working on the album in April, and by August we were going to release it, but with the ongoing pandemic, we decided to shelve it. We have named this project as 'Vasai to Vancouver' as of now we are focusing on the monthly musical cover, don't know where the future takes us.

On his upcoming series 'A Suitable Boy' by Mira Nair

It's a series that will release in England on BBC One and will release by July end or mid-august that is according to their season. In India, we aren't sure om which platform will it be available. Everyone who has read the book 'A Suitable Boy' will resonate with my character Harish Khanna. I play one of the primary protagonists, who is one of the suiters in a suitable boy. The series has a vast cast. He is one of the characters who want to be Lata's suitable boy. He is a man who has worked hard and a grounded and strong character. Lata gets attracted to Harish (me) differently and how our journey unfolds is what the series is all about.

Working with Mira Nair

It's a dream come 'true' moment for me. I am so happy to be working with Mira Nair again. I have worked with her in a musical play 'Monsoon Wedding'. She is someone so important in my life and has helped me to change my perspective, how I look at myself, how I look at life, what are the things that concern me, she is my godmother. She is such a kind heart and so much to learn.

On his struggles, nepotism and mental health

I can write an autobiography read it after 25 years (laughs). I don't like the negativity that is churning out on social media. I don't know if I can say this word, there is a lot of social media lynching, mudslinging that is happening and I am not too fond of this. We are all struggling, not everyone is at a comfortable place, but blaming someone is not right or ethical, and this has called in for a lot of negativity. If anyone has any issue, don't stay in the industry. What happened to Sushant Singh Rajput is tragic and horrific. He was in a mental state which needs to spoken. We all deal with struggles and pressure. Having said that he had a very successful career. Many people have come from a non-filmy background I am not talking about myself here. Many other successful people have created a niche for themselves in the industry. When you talk about this success, this 34 years old genius Sushant, at this age if he wasn't successful and committed this deed, no one would have talked about him. The fact that he was successful is in itself a proof that industry does give you your due. I am not taking sides here. Yes, nepotism exists, many things exist which shouldn't be, for one's own mental space. One needs to be mentally healthy and if you need help, talk it out.

