The year 2024 is full of surprises, this year music lovers are in for a visual treat as several concerts are taking place across India. Although fans are waiting for boy band Coldplay who will be enthralling his fans next year. Much before Coldplay mania, on Friday, Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker wowed the fans in Bangalore. The night was filled with music, dance, and cheers as the EDM star set the stage ablaze with his performance.

'Namaskara Bengaluru': Alia Bhatt adds extra sparkle to the night as she grooves with EDM sensation DJ Alan Walker

Alia Bhatt showed up at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru, sending social media into a frenzy. Several videos and photos of Alia interacting with the crowd have been circulating on social media.

In one clip, Alia greeted the audience with, "Namaskara Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." She smiled and danced as her song Chal Kudiye from the film Jigra played in the background.

Alia and Alan Walker posed together and interacted with the audience.

Who wore what?

Alan, known for his signature masked look, was dressed in a grey hoodie and black pants.

For the event, Alia wore a stylish blue off-shoulder co-ord set paired with heels,

In another image, Alia was captured standing beside Alan as he performed with the actor.

Let's take a look at how fans reacted

A user wrote, "A crossover we didn't know we needed."

Another mentioned, "Alan and Alia were on fire."

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt is on a roll as she has back-to-back films lined up, apart from shoots, and brand endorsements, Alia also made her debut at Paris Fashion Week last week. Alia walked the ramp for Loreal India. She looked stunning in a metal breastplate as she oozed charm on the runway.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Jigra which will be released on October 11, 2024.