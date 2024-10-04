'Chilla kyun rahe ho': Ananya Pandey tells paps to not make noise while taking her pics; fans call actor 'rude, nepo kid'

After making waves on the big screen, Ananya Panday has carved a niche for himself on OTT as well. The actor is basking in the success of Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday's film CTRL is streaming on Netflix.

The screening of CTRL was held on Thursday night. Ananya's friends Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan. Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, and others attended the premiere.

On the other hand, rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina turned heads at the screening. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was accompanied by her fiancé Shane Gregoire. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Lakshya, Soha Ali Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi also attended the screening.

Several videos and pictures from the screening have gone viral.

Ananaya was unhappy with paps gesture and told them to lower their voices

Ananya looked stunning in a white corset and amped up her simple yet stylish look with a blue sling bag.

Ananya often interacts well with paps and often obliges them with pictures and videos. however, on Thursday, the actor got irritated with the paps, as they kept screaming and yelling for pictures. A clip shows, Ananya obliging paps with pictures, when the photo ops started yelling to look at the camera, which irked Ananya and she told the paps to not scream and shout.

Ananya said, "Chilla Kyun Rahe hoon." ( Why are you screaming?)

Netizens weren't happy with the way Ananya behaved with paps, fans were of the view that she should behave and could have said it politely as well.

A user said, "She is rude."

Another mentioned, "She should behave herself."

About CTRL

In the film, Ananya plays Nella who is in a relationship with her Joe (Vihaan Samat). They document the small moments of their lives on social media like every other modern-day couple. But things take a u-turn as he cheats on her. Ananya turns to AI to escape a messy break-up. Ananya signs up on an AI platform called CTRL and tells the AI that she wants to 'erase' her boyfriend. What happened next will give you chills down the spine.

In a statement, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said, "CTRL has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It's told in what we call the screen life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience."

Ananya Pandey also opened up about the film. She said, "My character, Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."