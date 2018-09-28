Indians should let go the colonial mindset and greet people with 'namaskar' rather than with 'good morning', 'good afternoon' and 'good evening', Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Naidu, speaking at a convocation ceremony organised by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), said that while he was not against English language, India should break away from the mindset imposed by British colonial rulers.

"Namaskar is our 'sanskar' in India. That is applicable in morning, evening and night too," he added.

The Vice President said that as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he had done away with colonial practices which were outdated.

He recalled how, recently, a section of the media misquoted him as calling the English language an illness when he was talking about protecting and encouraging the mother-tongue.

"I did not say it. English is not an illness, English is welcome. You learn (it). But English mind, which we have inherited from the British rule, is an illness. Britishers have gone, their mindset remains," Naidu said.

Naidu appreciated the Institute for not sticking to the customary black convocation gown, routinely worn by students at such ceremonies.