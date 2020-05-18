Naman Tyagi, Founder & CEO of Weddopedia & Fashiopedia is a 24-year-old Exclusive World Record Holder, Entrepreneur, Social Activist, Author, Online Marketer & Fashion Blogger, an Engineer who is best known for making money through Social Media advertisements like Facebook, Instagram & Telegram.

Naman is aiming for a Celebrity Wedding Planner & Producer. He has recently been in 20 plus news including Zee News, Bollywood Now, etc., for Planning wedding & he has a dream to produce a movie with the Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

All about Naman

Naman was born On December 03, 1994, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India, He received most of his education in his hometown. In 2012 he completed his schooling from Bishop Conrad Sr. Sec. School, Bareilly, later he attended the Inderprastha Engineering College, Delhi, majoring in CIVIL Engineering. After graduation, he switched his career choice as an Entrepreneur and embarked on his passion for the startup.

Naman is 5'11 tall with fair complexion and green eyes.

Family

Naman belongs to a traditional Brahman family. His parents - Mr. Pavan Kumar Tyagi & Mrs. Babita Tyagi works as a government teacher and his siblings Neha Tyagi is a science graduate.

His Startups

Weddopedia helps couples for arranging their wedding online & making their planning & management easy to find a suitable vendor in their budget in just one click. It's all about wedding vendor services, at a general price.

Fashiopedia is now one of the best professional modeling & acting agency which show new talent & products by producing the film, Musical albums, Fashion shows and Beauty Pageant, and Various entertainments in India.

Milestone millionaire is a branding & marketing agency that helps politicians, actors, models & certain companies for increasing their audience base on their social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and telegram.

Author of the Book 'Fashiopedia'

Naman Tyagi is also an Author of 'Fashiopedia – Learning of fashion, The Model's Guide'. He as an author promotes Indian culture on the global scenario & has successfully achieved an outstanding place in films, glamour, and fashion & entertainment world from his book 'Fashiopedia - Learning of Fashion' which is available worldwide on Amazon, good reads and Google.

Organizes national level pageant modeling show every year

By organizing national level pageant modeling show 'Mr., Miss. & Mrs. India' every year. Naman provides a platform to all aspiring models, designers, photographers, makeup-artist from pan India participate in this prestigious beauty pageant held annually by Fashiopedia. Naman still believes that he has the potential to go into filmmaking business in the future.

World Record Holder

Because of his motivational & knowledgeable content, he is receiving great support from lakhs of people all over India, as a result of which he is now connected to more than 25 lakhs plus people on all his website & social accounts. He holds an Exclusive World Record for spreading social awareness through campaigns on social media.

Social Work & Achievements

He helps the people in solving and coping with the problems in their everyday lives. He has worked in several areas uplifting & bringing forward some of the social issues that society needs to be aware of. For this, he is a World Record Holder and received 10 plus State & National awards & certificates including 'Karamveer Chakra' from 'United Nations' in association with 'IIT Delhi'.