For a lot of us, quarantine was boring and dull, but it seems Bollywood and TV stars have made the most of it.

It seems the baby boom is unstoppable in Bollywood and tinsel town, after several actors announcing their family expansion during the lockdown, here's one more famous television couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee who are expecting their first child.

The cutest way of announcing their family expansion

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul announced that he is soon going to become a father on social media.

In the lovely video posted by Nakuul on his official Instagram handle, the actor has shared a series of pictures in video format where his wife Jankee is cradling her baby bump, and he is holding her in his arms. He captioned the video as Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,' he wrote with the video.

On the other hand, sharing a bunch of photos from the maternity photoshoot, Jankee too wrote, "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all we're going to have a souvenir for life, and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins!

TV stars and their friends congratulated the couple on this fantastic piece of good news

Well, apart from them, let's take a look at other actors who are all set to embrace parenthood in 2021.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. They released a joint statement saying, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.

Kareena and Saif, who married in October 2012, are parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in December 2016.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to become parents. The couple posted an adorable video on Instagram, announcing the pregnancy. Sharing the video which traces the couple's journey from best friends to parents-to-be, Anita wrote, "Getting ready for reddy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are going to become parents soon. The couple announced the good news on social media with a picture that showed Anushka with a baby bump. "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.

DJ Chetas and wife Aalika Banerji

DJ Chetas took to his official Instagram account and shared the piece of good news.

His post read as; Quarantine wasn't so dull after all .... due Jan 2021 ♥️ (sic).

For the unversed, DJ Chetas got married to Aalika Banerji in the year 2015. Aalika is a doctor, and the two met at a club where Chetas was the DJ for the night.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra's and wife Teejay Sidhu are already parents to twin daughters. On Karavir's birthday, Teejay confirmed her pregnancy by posting a picture of the baby bump.

An elated Teejay writes "so many blessings. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. ❤️ #parentstobe. (sic)

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are parents already.

Meanwhile, Amirta Rao and RJ Anmol just welcomed their cute little baby boy a few days ago. They have named their son Veer.

Wishing all these beautiful couples a happy and healthy baby.