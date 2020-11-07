Kamal is an actor par excellence. The multifaceted performer is an actor, dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and politician. He has worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films. The passionate cinephile has entertained us for over decades and has always been bold and brazen when it comes to issues concerning freedom of speech and artistic liberties.

As the veteran actor turns 66 today, let's walk down memory lane and reminisce some of his rare pictures that are pure gold.

Kamal Hasaan is not his original name

Kamal Haasan was named Parthasarathy. Born to a Brahmin family in Paramakudi, Kamal Haasan is a self-declared rationalist. His father Srinivasan was a lawyer and mother was a homemaker. In an interview, Haasan revealed that Parthasarathy was one of the names given to him.

Early life

Kamal Haasan was born on November 7, 1954, in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. The veteran actor started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film 'Kalathur Kannamma', for which he won the President's, Gold Medal.

Illustrious career

Kamal's 1987 hit, Nayakan had impressed the audience globally. The film and its story were so poignant that in 1997 the Time Magazine listed Nayakan as one of the Top 100 Best Films of all time.

In 1994, he added another feather to his hat by becoming the first Indian actor to get Rs 1 crore as his remuneration for a single film.

In 2009, Kamal Haasan completed 50 years of his career in Indian Cinema.

Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan are the most loved duo in Indian cinema.

Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan have appeared in 19 films together.

Marriage

In 1978, at the age of 24, Kamal married Vani Ganapathy, a classical dancer. Ten years later, the couple parted with each other—actor Kamal Hassan with his wife Sarika and his children. The duo was in a live-in relationship initially and later got married in 1988.

Kamal Hassan produced and directed Hey Ram 2000

Hey Ram, which was released in 2000, was written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. The fiction political-thriller bagged three National Film Awards.

Awards

Kamal Haasan is the only actor to have the highest number of Academy Awards submissions in Indian cinema. His first submission came in after playing the leading role in the Hindi blockbuster 'Saagar', which was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Kamal Haasan earned international recognition after essaying the iconic Velu Naicker in Mani Ratnam's 'Nayagan' in 1987. Between 1985 and 1987, three of Kamal Haasan's films were submitted for the Oscars. Interestingly, Haasan's directorial venture 'Hey Ram' also became India's official entry to the Oscars in 2000. However, none of the films was nominated for the Awards.

Political career

On February 21, 2018, he formally launched his political party, 'Makkal Needhi Maiam. According to Haasan, his 'Narpani Iyakkam' has indulged in welfare activities for the last 37 years and has contributed over Rs 30 crore for the welfare schemes. Over the years, Kamal Haasan's fans have been involved in many welfare activities like cleaning up a lake to organising blood donation camps.

Forthcoming film

Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support ??#KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/P8I9fterzd — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2020

As the veteran actor turns 66 today, he is all set to share a new surprise with his fans, in the form of his 232nd film. The makers will be announcing the title of Kamal Hassan's forthcoming film at 5 pm on November 7.

Confirming the news, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th Nov 5 pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan."

Fans fondly call Kamal Hassan Ulaganayagan as they started trending on Twitter as #Ulaganayagan232.

Wishing the versatile and powerful actor a very Happy Birthday!