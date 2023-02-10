Netflix's new show – Class – has been grabbing limelight ever since it dropped on the social platform. In an interview with International Business Times, India, debutante actress Naina Bhan, predominantly a model and a filmmaker talks about the challenges of playing Koel Kalra and kind of responses she is receiving for her debut show Class on Netflix.

What was the experience of playing Koel Kalra? Did you undergo any physical training to get into the character?

Playing Koel Kalra in Class was a thrilling and challenging experience for me as a first-time actor. To fully embody our characters, we were put in an intensive acting workshop before the series went to shoot. Koel is the epitome of confidence and the most vied for girl in class. To step into her shoes seamlessly, I also underwent an intense physical transformation. In fact, Koel helped me discover a new level of confidence within me.

There were a lot of intimate scenes. How did you prepare for that? And what was your mental state filming those sequences.

Of course, intimacy was a core aspect of Koel's arc. Though I was nervous, I had complete faith and trust in the tasteful execution of the scenes. I have followed (the show runner) Ashim Ahluwalia's work for years and I knew that the visual language would be stunning. Added to this was the comfort of having an intimacy coordinator and my co-actors, who ensured a safe and professional environment on set. The experience of working on Class was a deep dive into the acting world and I emerged from it as a better performer. I am excited to see the impact the show and its powerful characters have on the audience.

What has been the kind of reaction you have received from everyone who has watched the show so far?

I have been receiving a lot of praise and love for my portrayal of Koel. People have commended my courage to pull off the role effortlessly. Most people who know me in real life can't believe that it is me on screen because Koel is so icy, cold and manipulative. Everyone has appreciated Koel's character arc and are waiting to know if there will be a season 2. She is definitely a character that has not been seen on Indian screens before.

Tell us about your future projects.

My passion for film-making fuels my love for acting, and "Class" has opened up amazing opportunities for me to grow in the industry. I am excited to have several projects in the works, including a role in the upcoming season of Made in Heaven."Since the wrap of Class I have also taken the initiative to train and become a certified Intimacy Coordinator, enabling me to work on a variety of creative projects. I feel super tall and like the world is my stage and I am here to make a significant impact in the film and entertainment industry.