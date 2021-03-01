Nagarjuna who is termed as the 'King' of Tollywood is all set with his upcoming movie Wild Dog, which is prepping up for its release soon. After a long wait, it is such a relief for Nagarjuna's fans as he opted to release the movie in theaters.

The movie Wild Dog is all set for the grand release on April 2, as per the official announcement by Nagarjuna and his team. Keeping in the mind the COVID-19 situation, it was initially planned that 'Wild Dog' would be released on the OTT platform, not in the theaters. But, as the theaters are opened with a hundred percent occupancy now, the makers had to pull out from the OTT release.

In this frame of context, Wild Dog is all set for its theatrical release on 2nd April. Speaking to the media on the same topic, Nagarjuna told that he was glad this action thriller is having a theatrical release.

Nagarjuna about 'Wild Dog' movie release

"Initially, we had plans to release Wild Dog on OTT platform. But, we had to make a contrasting decision, as Telugu movies are doing good at the theaters and this movie deserves a theatrical release", Nagarjuna told.

Nagarjuna also spoke about his role in Wild Dog. "I was surprised when the script was narrated to me first. It appeared like a weird title for a movie. But, director Ashishor Solomon's reasoning made me think that it is an apt title. A wild dog can hunt well in the jungle, which is why this title is suitable for our movie. Also, my role has a nickname of a wild dog", Nagarjuna Akkineni mentioned.

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is all set to appear in Bollywood's most anticipated movie 'Brahmastra' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Wild Dog on Twitter:

Nag announces that #WildDog was pulled back from OTT deal and it is going for a theatrical release on April 2nd!. — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 1, 2021