The trailer of director Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2 starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh shows that the movie has all the elements to make it a perfect package for family audience.

Manmadhudu 2 is a romantic comedy film, which is a sequel to Manmadhudu. Its success has created a lot of hype for this movie which is scheduled for theatrical release on August 9. Kick-starting its promotions, the makers released the much-awaited trailer on the internet on Thursday.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the storyline of Manmadhudu 2, which is about the marriage of a 40-year-old playboy and his encounter with a chirpy girl. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh are seen in a Casanova and free-spirited girl's avatar. Nag looks young, hilarious and innocent and Rakul looks glamourous. The chemistry between the two is expected to be the highlight of the movie.

The trailer shows that Manmadhudu 2 has all the commercial ingredients like romance, comedy, action and punch dialogues in the right proportion, which makes it a perfect blend for the family audience. The video has not only received positive reviews from the viewers but also doubled their expectations.

Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "Saw #Manmadadhu2 trailer, and I must say trailer is IMPRESSIVE, film is made for Urban class audience but I am sure it will also work in upper mass belt, Presence of #Nagarjuna sir will take this film to next level, @Rakulpreet your soo beautiful and talented @iamnagarjuna."

Here are some of the comments posted on YouTube.

Ellappa N: Rakul and nag sir both charming on screenvennela bhayy masthu comedy timing #Manmadhudu 2 good luck for whole team

Director DrAnand: Excellent one...Looks like it will hit the bull's eye...#NagarjunaAkkineni sir ,presence and #RakulPreet latest fresh glamorous look and #ChiLaSow honest attempt director #RahulRavindran created magic together with #VennelaKishore laughs in it...Best wishes to #Manmadhudu2 #Manmadhudu2Dairies #AnandAlochanalu

Saichakri Reddy: Super trailer manchi comedy and emotional action all in one manmadhudu 2 hope sure super hit Jai akkineni nag awesome comedy time

DirectorDVarma: That Charm,Romance& Innocence From King nagarjuna will surely steal your hearts♥

Dharani Royal: Nag is back with all Elements in emotion,comedy,love,romance, sentiment all in one this trailer and new age lovestory and Rahul bro all the best and Rakul Looks and Age is a just number to Nag Gariki...Music and Bgm Dialogues..Toduleni jevitham neku yentha badha Gaa vuntundho neku teliyadu ra dialogue and last kishore bhaiyaa dialogue comedy timingsall the best from pspk die hard fans like here

Vamsi Krishna: Kirak my king.. ur energy levels peaks Blockbuster on the way.. this trailer made me a hopes on the movie

Sairavi Chandra: It's my favourite trailer Nagarjuna&Rakul pair xcellent ga undi,egarly waiting to watch movie

Vikram Reddy: A cast broadcast super timing super trailer Comedy... emotions... Action All in one super trailer no dought pakka blockbuster last secene super totally super super this year one more blockbuster from Akkineni compound jai nag

Sandesh S: Nice trailer paka comedy love storey little mass elements naga 40 age character done in this movie movie will be hit concept is different

Ramprakash Ganta: A good entertaining trailer. Really love the directors creativity in tollywood. Many movies in recent times proved how good are our films which can compete international movies. Proud of TELUGU FILM INDUSTRY, keep doing the good work. We as a film lovers happy to see the changes.