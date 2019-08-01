Akkineni Nagarjuna has proved to be more popular on the small screen than Junior NTR and Nani with the launch episode of his reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 registering a record number of TRP.

The much-awaited TV show went on air on July 21 after a long wait and received a huge response with many talking about its first episode and Nagarjuna's hosting skills. Many fans of Nag were eagerly waiting to know about the TRP for its launch episode, the report of which is finally out.

The launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has registered 17.9 TRP. Rajiv Aluri, an employee from Star Maa, tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu3 makes a phenomenal launch rating of 17.9 TRP's which is highest for a show till date and also makes it to highest till date GRP's. All set for a celebration (sic)."

Bigg Boss Telugu 2, hosted by Junior NTR, had recorded 16.18 TRP for its opening episode. The season 3 has shattered this record by a good margin.

Akkineni Nagarjuna had made his debut in the TV industry with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which was a hit with the audience. He also hosted its second season, who was also a success. The actor is back on the small screen with Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and the above numbers reflect his popularity on the small screen.