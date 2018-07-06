Sriram Adittya, who has earlier directed Shamantakamani and Bhale Manchi Roju, is making his comeback with Nagarjuna and Nani's multi-starrer movie. It is titled Devadas (Deva Das).

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and natural star Nani have teamed up for the first time for a multi-starrer movie, which is produced by Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Ever since it was announced, the filmgoers have eagerly been waiting to know about its story and the details of the lead actors' role, their looks and the title of the movie, but the makers kept everything under wraps.

Ashwini Dutt revealed that a surprise was waiting for the fans of Nagarjuna and Nani on Thursday evening. The boss of Vyjayanthi Films tweeted, "A surprise is coming your way at 6 PM. Stay tuned to King @iamnagarjuna and Natural Star @NameisNani to know more."

Later, director Sriram Adittya revealed that the multi-starrer movie featuring Nagarjuna and Nani has been titled Deva Das. The director tweeted on Thursday evening, "With two of the most lovliest Stars @iamnagarjuna sir and @NameisNani ! And the Prestigious @VyjayanthiFilms and a most awaited Dream :) Here we Goooo .... #Devadas #ThisSeptember #DD".

It was rumoured earlier that the movie is a remake. But Sriram Adittya‏ issued a clarification on his Twitter page on May 22. He had tweeted, "My next film with @iamnagarjuna sir and @NameisNani Produced by @VyjayanthiFilms is not a Remake of any film. Its a original script .Just wanted clarify :)".

Nani is all thrilled about working with Akkineni Nagarjuna in the movie. Besides sharing a photo of Nag, he had tweeted, "This morning I was super excited to go to RFC for shoot..like a kid.. like it's my first time here.. Guess why? King joins the shoot Today :) Welcome on board sir @iamnagarjuna