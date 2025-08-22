Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's visit to Tirumala has once again sparked pregnancy rumours. Naga and Sobhita were spotted seeking blessings and soaking themselves in the divinity at Tirumala temple recently. The videos and pictures of their visit to the Lord Balaji temple has left many wondering if it confirms the pregnancy rumours doing the rounds.

Naga and Sobhita visit Tirumala

Naga was seen protectively holding Sobhita's hands as the two crossed amidst people to head towards the temple. Sobhita looked radiant in a bright red and golden saree, while Naga Chaitanya opted for a traditional pattu pancha. Dhulipala's sindoor, mangalsutra, and minimal jewellery added grace to her overall look.

One more picture that surfaced on social media shows the couple holding an idol of Lord Balaji and smilingly posing for the camera. Sobhita and Naga looked madly-in-love as they came to seek divine blessings. The couple will be celebrating their anniversary on August 24, 2025. It was in August last year that the two had tied-the-knot.

The couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony in December last year. Sobhita often gets slammed for breaking Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage. However, the 'Thandel' actor has often said how she came into his life, much after his divorce.

Naga calls Sobhita 'hero'

"We met in an organic and beautiful way. Our friendship started after a chat on social media. It built beautifully, and honestly, she wasn't connected to my past in any way. That's why I get really angry and disappointed to see her be at the receiving end of spill-over hate over my previous relationship," he said in an interview.

He also thanked Sobhita for understanding the 'hate' with maturity and said that she is the true 'hero' for him.