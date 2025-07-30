Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot on December 4, have been keeping a low profile lately. The couple has stopped making public appearances together and no longer share cute, candid photos on social media. The reason behind their absence online appears to be the constant trolling Sobhita has faced since marrying Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways and he later married Sobhita, the couple's social media comment sections have been flooded with hateful and negative remarks.

After months of staying away from the limelight, Sobhita was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. However, she seemed in no mood to be photographed. When the paparazzi asked her to pose and look into the camera, she blatantly ignored them, appeared visibly irritated, and firmly said, "No photos."

Despite the incident, her airport look was on point — she wore denim paired with a leather jacket. However, netizens were not impressed by her attitude. Many slammed her for her perceived arrogance and questioned her choice of outfit in the sweltering summer heat, with some even speculating, "Is she pregnant?"

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Earlier, in an interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his married life with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview, Chay called his life after marriage "great" and mentioned that they both have been able to balance their personal and professional lives well.

"Married life is great! I'm totally enjoying it. It's just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and away from work; so, we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that's one of the qualities we both really connected on also," he told Hindustan Times.

Naga Chaitanya added, "You know, we are both from Andhra. She is from Vizag and I love Vizag. Our roots are similar though we are not from the same cities and so, culturally, there was a lot of connect. And, obviously, the love for cinema, the love for this art form. I think both of us are just so curious about life, which got us going. Many conversations sort of started around that for us. And we love travelling as well."

Work front

Sobhita was last seen in Monkey Man, marking her Hollywood debut alongside Dev Patel. She also starred in Love, Sitara, a Hindi-language film that premiered directly on ZEE5.

Sobhita is set to return in new seasons of Made in Heaven and The Night Manager.