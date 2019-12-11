Actor Naga Chaitanya says that Venky Mama is a very special film for his family for two reasons. It was late filmmaker Ramanaidu's wish and dream and it brings his real bonding with hi real-life Mama Venkatesh on screen.

As a part of its promotion, Naga Chaitanya released a video in which he says, "Venky Mama is releasing in the cinema halls on December 13. It is a very special film for my family. It is not just a film. It's a memory because it is Ramanaidu's wish and dream. The film will have a beautiful bond between Mama and Alludu. You will get to see our real-life bonding on screen. It has a unique story, which is fresh and has many layers."

'Entertainment, love, beautiful military episode'

Naga Chaitanya adds, "Venky Mama has entertainment, love and a beautiful military episode and sacrifices between Mama and Alludu, unconditional love and a soldier's sacrifice for the country. All these things are sure to make you walk out of the theatres with tears in your eyes. Everyone will definitely connect themselves with this film."

The elder son of Akkineni Nagarjuna is all praise for director KS Ravindra, who is fondly called Bobby. Talking about his direction, Naga Chaitanya says, "My director Bobby has handled this script really well. He begins the script in Bhimavaram and ends it in Kashmir. He has embedded such a variation and span in the movie."

Talking about the music of Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya says, "Thaman's music is a blockbuster album. Four songs of the film have been received well by the audience. I would like to thank you all for that. Recently-released track Coca Cola has also garnered a very good response. Thank you all to the listeners I would also thank all the team members of the film."

Venky Mama features two actresses in the female leads. Talking about them, Naga Chaitanya says, "Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput have got very good tracks in the movie, which is all about mistaken identity. I have an entertaining track with Payal and a beautiful love story with Raashi. The viewers will enjoy these portions too. I request everyone to watch the film in theatres with your family members."