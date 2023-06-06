After bagging back-to-back flops with Thank You and Custody, actor Naga Chaitanya is carefully choosing his next. With the flops his father Nagarjuna and half-brother Akkineni Akhil are facing, the pressure of bagging a hit with his next is high on Chaitanya. Chay and his fans had a lot of hopes on Custody but for various reasons, the film emerged as a flop at the box office.

Chaitanya's next is going to be with director Chandoo Mondeti and this film will be produced by Geetha Arts. This news has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now and it has been officially confirmed recently.

"It's going to be set in a fisheries backdrop. Chaitanya will be seen as a fishing boat driver. It is based on real incidents that happened in Gujarat. There is extensive research in place. More details will be revealed soon" Bunny Vas said during the success meet of 2018 which was also brought to the Telugu audiences by Geetha Arts.

Bunny Vas further stated that this film is going to be a love story and will also have many twists in the plot. It will raise the expectations of the audiences, and they will be very eager to watch Naga Chaitanya in such a role which he has never played to date.

Also, it would be interesting to see how a handsome guy like Chay will enter into a zone that he never tried before and play a de-glam role on the big screen. Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly a good actor but it is high time for him to work with directors only if he believes in the script and not their reputation and his rapport with them.

On the other hand, Chay is currently taking a break as Chandoo Mondeti is busy working on the script of the film.