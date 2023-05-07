Custody is one of the most-awaited films of this month. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty playing the lead roles while Aravind Swamy will be seen playing the antagonist. Custody has been making noise right since the first day and the first poster, teaser and songs have raised expectations for the film which is releasing in both Tamil and Telugu. Custody is gearing up for a release worldwide on May 12th.

The makers, finally, released the trailer of the film and it is something fans have been waiting for. The trailer is packed with action and some amazing performances by the lead actors.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing a police constable and someone who has to protect the antagonist and not let him die. The girl he falls in love with has been waiting for his arrival as she is getting married to someone else. But duty comes first for him and things take an unexpected turn from there. Now, will he run for the love of his life or guard a criminal from his opponents, till he is produced before the court? Sharath Kumar and Priyamani are playing pivotal roles in this film.

Venkat Prabhu is currently basking on the success of his recent flick Maanaadu. The film is a huge hit at the Tamil box office and it is now being remade in Hindi as well. He is good at making action thrillers and chose to stick to something that he is a pro at.

The movie is made under a huge budget and the makers made sure it has high production values and technical standards. Naga Chaitanya's previous films Love Story and Thank You have not done that great at the box office. Bagging a hit right now is very much important to the actor. He has teamed up with Krithi Shetty for the second time and their onscreen chemistry looks great.