All eyes are on Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as he makes his much-anticipated debut in the film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. The romantic drama, starring Ibrahim and Khushi, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7. The makers announced the release date on social media.

The promo of Nadaaniyan features veteran actress Archana Puran Singh, who reprises her iconic role as Miss Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH).

If you've watched KKHH, you'll recall the memorable scene where Miss Briganza, a teacher, asks, "Pyaar kya hai?" (What is love?). In the promotional video for Nadaaniyan, she asks the same question—this time to Ibrahim and Khushi—27 years later again.

The announcement video shows Ibrahim and Khushi sitting in a classroom setting, recreating the iconic scene from the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji-starrer. When Miss Briganza asks the question again, Ibrahim, who plays Arjun, responds, "Pyaar ek arrangement hai... do dilon ke beech jo bina kuch soche, bina kuch samjhe, ek doosre ko apni duniya bana lete hai. Kyunki woh pyaar hi kya jisme thoda sa bachpana na ho, jisme nadaaniyan na ho." ("Love is an arrangement... between two hearts that, without thinking or understanding much, make each other their whole world. Because what kind of love is it if there's no bit of innocence, no foolishness in it?)

Khushi Kapoor's character, Pia, is intrigued by Arjun's so-called take on love and instantly transfers him Rs 25,000, teasing that she wants to know more.

The announcement was shared by Netflix on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix."

Mixed reactions from fans

Despite the buzz, netizens were unimpressed with Ibrahim and Khushi's acting, criticizing their expressions. Many also accused Ibrahim of reading from a teleprompter and found his voice unnatural.

A user commented, "Ibrahim is doing unnecessary overacting."

Another wrote, "Why does he sound like he's reading straight from a teleprompter?"

A third user added, "Ibrahim's voice feels like a fake voiceover. It should be more natural."

A section of netizens were miffed with the makers for ruining the OG KKHH scene but they lauded Archana Puran Singh's acting.

About Nadaaniyan

In the film, Ibrahim Ali Khan plays Arjun Mehta, a middle-class overachiever, while Khushi Kapoor stars as Pia Jai Singh, a South Delhi diva. Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan follows Pia as she hatches a wild plan—hiring Arjun as her fake boyfriend to impress her squad. But when real feelings enter the equation, things take an unexpected turn.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Karan Johar serves as a producer alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Karan Johar's film references

This isn't the first time Karan Johar has referenced his films. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani featured nods to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), while Ae Dil Hai Mushkil recreated the iconic rain scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Even in Lust Stories, Kiara Advani's character experiences a moment of passion as the K3G title track plays in the background.