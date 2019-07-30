In what has come as a surprising piece of news, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have been eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. Keith and Rochelle are the first contestants to have been eliminated from the show. A known face of IPL, Rochelle Rao and Keith had become household names for their adorable chemistry on Bigg Boss.

Considering the fact that the duo was immensely loved on Bigg Boss, many were expecting the couple to go on till the finale and their eviction news would definitely break many hearts. Keith and Rochelle tied-the-knot soon after getting out of the Bigg Boss house and their adorable chemistry was visible even on the sets of the dance reality show.

Both had confessed that they were non-dancers who were pitted against celebs like Ridhima and Anita Hassanandani, who are not only fabulous dancers but also enjoy humongous fan following.

Before entering the show, Rochelle had said, " I think that we have both figured out that we kind of are the non-dancer people, and we have a lot to learn. Though I think that Keith is better with being more disciplined with working on his body and staying healthy."

She had further said, "The competition is really strong this time around, though I don't see anyone as my personal competition as such, but as far as the fan following is concerned I feel that girls like Anita and Shraddha have a lot of it as they are really big on TV. Prince and Yuvika as well, who are the only two who have a perfect balance of having a strong fan base and being good dancers. Though the surprise package till now has been Vishal and Madhurima, who have a lot of grace and confidence while dancing."