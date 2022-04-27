Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar is dearly missed every day. With her soulful singing, she has carved a niche place in the hearts of every Indian. And now 18 popular singers from various parts of the nation are joining hands to pay special tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs. Star Plus will air the show under their exclusive series 'Naam Reh Jaayega.'

The singer will also be sharing interesting anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer. Talking about this development, popular vocalist Shaan, "It's an absolute honor to be part of this grand tribute. Lata Ji is not just someone I respect, admire, and love but also someone to who every Indian is deeply connected. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country's greatest singer on a grand platform like this."

Lata Mangeshkar's family members are also expected to join in this special showcasing event. Produced by Mr. Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios the 8-episode, hour-long series will premier on 1st May 2022 on StarPlus.