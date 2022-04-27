Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer has been trending on social media platforms ever since its release. The actor's super cool avatar, be it dancing in a suit or comedy timing or ghost encounter, is the talk of the town.
Manjulika's creepy laugh, the nostalgic music, and witty oneliners, the trailer looks promising with perfect entertainment elements.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The horror thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May 2022.
#RoohBaba is coming to get you— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 26, 2022
Manju ??#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ?
20th May 2022
Trailer out nowhttps://t.co/4pjBj42Fz8@advani_kiara #Tabu @BazmeeAnees @rajpaloffical #BhushanKumar @MuradKhetani @anjummurad #KrishanKumar @farhad_samji #AakashKaushik @dopmanuanand @ipritamofficial
Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of the Malayalam psychological thriller comedy Manichitrathazhu. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in important roles. The film received critical and commercial acclaim with the iconic climax dance of Vidya being the highlight.
Meanwhile, Vidya shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different ... Haha!! ... can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," tagging Kartik, Kiara, Tabu and other star casts.
Let's check out fans reactions:
finally its here a thrilling and spooky trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2— ? అమ్మ నాన్న మహేష్ బాబు ? (@miichaitudhfm) April 26, 2022
#KartikAaryan nailed it with his outstanding performance and made entire nation his skills ? pic.twitter.com/rxkwsyNmVg
#KartikAaryan is coming with a masterpiece bhool bhulaiya 2— PURSHU?? ? ? (@selfish_sperm) April 26, 2022
After 15 years bhool bhulaiya is back with stunning #KartikAaryan
His cuteness and comic timings
Will make this movie so good
Can't wait to #KartikAaryan in bb2
On 20th May
Be ready guys to see #KartikAaryan
❤❤ pic.twitter.com/3GEd5Jbs7Y
One thing tht upraising the scale of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is #KartikAaryan I love his acting ang his hard work is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/r0954CuN5n— chidiya?️ (@shinySparrow_) April 26, 2022