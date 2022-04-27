Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer has been trending on social media platforms ever since its release. The actor's super cool avatar, be it dancing in a suit or comedy timing or ghost encounter, is the talk of the town.

Manjulika's creepy laugh, the nostalgic music, and witty oneliners, the trailer looks promising with perfect entertainment elements.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The horror thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May 2022.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of the Malayalam psychological thriller comedy Manichitrathazhu. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in important roles. The film received critical and commercial acclaim with the iconic climax dance of Vidya being the highlight.

Meanwhile, Vidya shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different ... Haha!! ... can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," tagging Kartik, Kiara, Tabu and other star casts.

Let's check out fans reactions:

