It was a star-studded Saturday night as Nita Ambani – Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded birthday bash for their grandkids. It was Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal's twins Krishna and Aadiya's first birthday on Saturday.

Celebs roll call at Ambani's grandkids' first birthday party!

Celebs who graced their presence were Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karan Johar with kids Roohi and Yash.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as she flaunted his long locks and wore dark sunglasses he also indulged in fun and games.

Several inside pictures and videos from the birthday bash have gone viral.

A clip from the bash shows Shah Rukh Khan posing with two snakes.

The video of Shah Rukh Khan with snakes was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram.

The clip shows Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant handing over a yellow snake to Shah Rukh Khan and another person puts a similar snake around the actor's neck from behind.

Shah Rukh Khan stands still with the two snakes over, he is seen smiling.

The video came as a surprise for Shah Rukh's fans.

A user wrote, "Lion h astin k saap se kya daregan (he is a lion, why will he be scared of snakes who are known to him)."

Another mentioned, "Mufasa holding snakes."

The third one said, "Well... lucky snake."

SRK was also lauded for his looks, especially his long flowy locks.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is now gearing up for the third big release of the year 2023. He will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, set to hit theatres on December 22. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal also star in the film.