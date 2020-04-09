Nia Sharma is hands down, one of the hottest stars of the Indian Television Industry. Her sizzling photoshoots and killer style is enough to make anyone go weak on their knees. Nia Sharma, who has been in top 3 of the 50 Sexiest Asian Women list released by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye, in 2018 Is famous for sharing scintillating photographs on her Instagram profile.

Being quarantined, celebrities like Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautala and many more have been sharing their bikini pictures, welcoming the Summer of 2020. Joining the bandwagon, today, Nia Sharma has also shared a sensuous picture, . With her curvy figure and perfect assets, Nia is raising the temperature of her Instagram follower's news feeds.

Her look was completed with bold red lipstick, White heels and open wavy hair. Naagin 4 fame Nia shared the picture with the caption, "Silently talking."

Nia never shies away in flaunting her body and wearing what she likes and what makes her feel comfortable. Previously, she has shared her red hot avatar donning a sexy red bikini and enjoying the beach.

Check out Nia Sharma's red hot Bikini Avatar:

Naagin fame Nia plays the role of a shape-shifting snake in Naagin 4. Her role as Brinda is highly adored by the fans. Her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the role of Dev and Brinda's love interest says that Nia is fun to work with. "Nia Sharma is very energetic also hypered at times. Her energy level is too high. She keeps the energy on the sets high. She loves to finish off her scenes quickly. It is good to work with such people. Also, she is very good with her lines and doesn't forget. So, I also have to remember the lines to match up to her level," he said.

Their chemistry has been highly adored by the fans. They have even coined a hashtag for the couple that is "BrinDev". She has played pivotal roles in Jamai Raja and Jamai Raja 2 with Ravi Dubey in the past.