It's been 16 days since the official announcement of lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the citizens were asked to stay at home and avoid contacting coronavirus. People are locked up in their houses, trying to kill the boredom in their own ways. It's a tough time, especially for people with a special gene of 'Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani' in them. It's hard for all the Bunnys and Dil Chahta Hai lovers to sit back at home and kickstart their summers by playing board games.

Bollywood celebrities have also been reminiscing their old vacations and waiting for the lockdown to get over. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is usually spotted vacationing with her husband and little Tim is also missing going out. Bebo has shared a picture from her guilt-free beach days with hubby Saif Ali Khan and munchkin Taimur.

Jab we met fame Kareena is looking red hot in her bikini picture while Saif can be seen flaunting his chiselled body. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack ❤️" Well, most of us definitely dreaming about going to the beach and enjoy the mild rays of the sun. But going out, right now, is not a beautiful dream, it's a nightmare so don't even think of that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping her fans entertained with her engaging posts and hilarious comments on various celebrities posts. Recently Kareena even shared her 'work from home' look, managing to win the hearts of her followers.

Bebo was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. She played the role of a bad-ass British cop and daughter to single mother Dimple Kapadia. Although the movie revolves around Irfan and Radhika's father-daughter relationships, it also highlights the bond between Kareena and Dimple.

Angrezi Medium was unable to create magic on the box office as maximum theatres were closed after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. Makers have now released the movie for all the views on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.