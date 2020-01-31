Samuthirakani and Sasikumar are back with Naadodigal 2, the sequel to their hit movie of Naadodigal. The latest movie has undergone changes in the cast. Anjali and Athulya Ravi are the female leads in the flick which also has Namo Narayana, MS Bhaskar, Sriranjani and others in the supporting roles.

Samuthirakani has written and directed the action-packed movie. Justin Prabhakar and NK Ekambaram have replaced Sundar C Babu and SR Kathir as the music director and cinematographer, respectively, in Naadodigal 2. AL Ramesh, who was the editor of the first instalment, has been retained in the second part too.

Naadodigal 2 is similar to its predecessor with a different storyline. The first part of the film was about three friends, who go to any extent to help a friend in need. The difficulty they face once they unite a boy and girl in love from powerful families was the crux of the storyline.

In that case, Naadodigal 2, which is releasing on Friday, 31 January, is different from its first part. The sequel deals about a major issue plaguing our society with four protagonists against caste. Sasikumar and Anjali try to bring social reforms. What happens when they take on the caste elements in the society forms the crux of the storyline.

Hype:

Samuthirakani's Naadodigal 2 has generated decent hype after the trailer of the movie met with mixed response. With the first instalment turning out to be a hit at the box office and, subsequently, being remade in multiple languages, people now have high hopes on its sequel.

Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: