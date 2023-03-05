Celebrities Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mouni Roy after a hiatus kickstarted The Entertainment Tour in the US. The show has been garnering headlines for cancellation of show at the New Jersey concert, which is part of The Entertainers Tour, the reason cited was due to non-payment by the promoters.

However, keeping up with the sport of electrifying performance, the latest report suggests that the concert will happen in the US on its scheduled date, but the New Jersey show will not happen. For the unversed, the New Jersey concert was supposed to take place on March 4, 2023. As per the latest schedule, the four events will take place in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland on March 3, March 8, March 11 and March 12 respectively. Akshay Kumar along with his dream team set the stage on fire with their first electrifying performance in Atlanta which was held on March 4.

Akshay Kumar pulls off high octane aerial stunt

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage ablaze with their opening act. At the age of 55, Akshay Kumar performed an opening aerial act.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the live concert, where he is seen performing a dangerous aerial act. The video shows Kumar doing somersaults in the air as he hangs like a daredevil from a harness. Fans were impressed with Akshay's act and praised him for easily pulling off such terrific stunts at this age.

In his first act, Akshay wore a black blazer jacket while flaunting his sculpted physique along which he can be seen wearing a deep red Ghagra-like skirt. However, Akshay Kumar struggled to get out of his red lehenga.

Nora Fatehi looked sexy in the red outfit as she flaunted her perfect abs

The duo grooved to 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' from Akshay's movie Selfiee.

Akshay also shared a video from backstage where he was seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra along with Aparshakti, Mouni and others. "Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (starting The Entertainers tour with the name of God). Let's rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly," he wrote.

However, Akshay was mercilessly trolled by netizens for wearing a red lehenga.

A user wrote, 'Bs yahi dekhna baaki tha'

While another wrote, 'Filmse to paise aa nahi rahe to aise he Paise Kamao'. (Films aren't doing well, so you are earning this way).

Another mentioned, "Bas yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha (Only this was left to be seen)."

The third one said, "Selfie ke distributors ko barbaad karke ye apna naach ke gaana karke kamane mein laga hai waah (After ruining Selfiee distributors, he is now earning money from dancing and singing, wow)".

Meanwhile, other performances by the stars left fans

Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Mouni Roy set ablaze with their performances.

Sonam Bajwa paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala with her powerful performance.

Work front

Akshay, who was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, is shooting for his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.