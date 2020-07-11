Mysuru Palace has always been one of the iconic tourist locations in Mysuru, which is a local and cultural favourite. However, in a disappointing turn of events, the palace has been sealed on Saturday for sanitation as a relative of staff at the palace tested positive for coronavirus.

Mysuru Palace sealed

Every year during Dussehra the historic monument, Mysuru Palace is thronged by tourists as the palace lights up for the festival. The pandemic, however, has turned things uncertain for the time being.

The Palace is now closed for visitors for three days till Monday. The reason is coronavirus as the palace was sealed on Friday for sanitation as one of the staffers tested positive for the virus. A camel caretaker's son at the palace tested positive for COVID-19. The palace premises and camel shelter are all being sanitised.

An official told IndiLeak, "Mysuru Palace is temporarily closed after a camel caretaker's son has been infected with the Coronavirus."

As the palace is a tourist, it poses a risk in spreading infection, this demands even more safety and precautionary measures on part of the district administration. It is also a weekend getaway for many tourists from Bengaluru and elsewhere.