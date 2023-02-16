In a shocking incident in Haryana, two human skeletons were found inside a fully burnt SUV in Loharu, Bhiwani district of Haryana on Thursday morning. The police found the skeletons inside a Bolero, which was found in the middle of nowhere.

The Loharu police are probing the cause of the death and probe is underway. Loharu DSP Jagat Singh said the victims died either due to the fire that the vehicle caught or were burnt to death, ANI reported.

"There are chances that both victims died either due to fire that broke in vehicle or might have been burnt to death," DSP Loharu was quoted as saying.

The police along with Forensic Science Laboratory officials reached the spot upon hearing the news of the charred SUV and two skeletons. The police are reviewing CCTV footage on all routes leading to the spot of the incident.

The DSP noted that all angles are being explored in the case and the technical team, FSL and other agencies have been roped in for assistance.