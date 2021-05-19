Conspiracy theories surrounding the concepts of time travel, time loop, and time cracks are very popular in online spaces. Even though there are no concrete pieces of evidence to substantiate these concepts, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that time travel and time loops are real, and there are several portals on planet earth that can be used to manipulate time.

Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, a paranormal researcher has claimed that thousands of people could have been lost in the past after falling through the cracks of time.

Time slips and time loops could be real

Popular paranormal researcher Rodney Davies believes that the phenomenon of time slips that allows people to travel across time could be real.

Davies who is the author of the book Time Slips: Journey into the Past and Future said that thousands of people who used to go missing every year might have trapped in the clutches of time. "It's possible some people have slipped to the past and ended up stuck – thousands of people go missing every year," said Davies.

Unusual experiences spark debate

According to a report published in Daily Star, several people who live in Britain have experienced the magic of time crack. One of the most perplexing among them is the experience of music student John Moonan.

Moonan claimed to have seen horses and carts carrying passengers in Victorian-era dress past old-fashioned stores on the road. At the first instance, he thought that some film shooting is going on on the roads, but when he turned back, all those ancient sights disappeared, and the shops appeared modern again.

As the testimonial shared by Moonan went viral online, several people suspect that there could be hidden portals in the public that could allow people to travel across several dimensions of time. Though such claims lack any scientific evidence, some people suggest that the subway in Liverpool that runs under the area has created a rip in time because it travels in concentric circles.